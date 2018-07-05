Hit and run vehicle – UPDATED

The Pensacola District – Florida Highway Patrol – is looking for a silver Dodge pickup involved in a hit and run crash, in the Pace Community, around 1 p.m. today. The silver Dodge pickup will have obvious front end damage.

A silver Dodge pickup truck, single cab, was driving westbound on US Highway 90, passing East Spencer Field Road when the Dodge went off the right shoulder and struck a pedestrian. Shirley Pitts, age 58 of Pace, is listed with serious injuries and was taken to Sacred Heart Pensacola.

The silver Dodge then reentered the westbound lanes, crossed over the center grass median and crashed into a boat on a trailer being pulled by a GMC pickup. Caleb Howton, age 30 of Chelsea, AL, was the driver of the GMC truck and received no injuries.

The silver Dodge then left the scene without stopping. The silver Dodge has front end damage and the front bumper could possibly be hanging off.

UPDATE 8:42 P.M. — THE VEHICLE HAS BEEN LOCATED; THE INVESTIGATION IS ON-GOING.