Two arrested for possession of Ecstasy

Two people from Catoosa, Georgia, were arrested in Washington County on drug charges following a traffic stop Monday night.

Just after 10 p.m., a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a car for speeding as it was traveling south on S.R. 77 in the Sunny Hills community. During the stop, the driver, identified as 22-year-old Hailey Danielle Owens, and the passenger, identified as 25-year-old Seth McKinley Bates, were found to be in possession of ecstasy and marijuana.

Without further incident, both Owens and Bates were taken into custody and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams.

