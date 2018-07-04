Toole obit

Enoch Glen Toole, age 87 of Alford, passed from this life on July 2, 2018 at Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Florida.

Enoch was born on September 9, 1930 in Geneva County, Alabama. He served in the United States Navy. After his military service he began work in the Commercial Construction industry and attended Cypress Creek Church in Cottondale, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents James Enoch Toole and Olevia Smith Toole; wife: Betty Sue Toole; son: Joel Toole; daughter: Susan Toole.

He is survived by his daughter: Glennis Toole of Alford, Florida; two sons: Howard Toole of Lawrenceville, Georgia, Calvin Toole of Alford, Florida; nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services will be held 3:30 P.M. Thursday, July 5, 2018 at Compass Lake Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 1-3P.M. Thursday, July 5, 2018 at Obert Funeral Home.