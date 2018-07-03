Rister obit

Julie Adams Rister, 54, died Friday, June 29, 2018 at Sacred Heart Covenant Care Center in Pensacola.

She was born in Chipley and grew up in Jackson County where she lived most of her life. She enjoyed cooking and shopping, and was a nutritionist for North Valley Hospital in Tonasket, WA for the past three years.

She is preceded in death by her father, Aubrey Adams.

She is survived by her mother, Evelyn Adams, of Boise, ID formerly of Jackson County; three sons, Jonathan Swearingin of Sabastian, FL, Marcus Swearingin of Alford, FL, and Timothy Deese of Tonasket, WA; one sister, Deidra Dejiacomo and husband, Anthony, of Caldwell, ID.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, July 5, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel. Interment will follow in Salem Free Will Baptist Church cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.