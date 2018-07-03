Owens obit

John D. Owens, age 90, passed from this life to be with his Savior, Sunday, July 1, 2018, at his home. He was born in Crystal Lake, FL, on January 23, 1928 to John W. and Cora Dee Atwell Owens. John D. lived his life as a public servant, working as a service member of the United States Navy where he retired at the rank of E7, and worked as an employee of the United States Post Office in Chipley, where he also retired.

As a member of the Wausau Assembly of God Church, John D. enjoyed singing in the choir. Because of his expert cooking skills, his dishes were popular at all the fellowship dinners – especially his chicken and dumplings, perfectly baked hams, and crispy fried fish and hushpuppies. He was a Sunday School teacher and a board member of the church for many years. At home he enjoyed outdoor activities such as fishing in his pond, gardening, mowing his grass, and tending to the flower beds. He and his wife Imogene loved to travel with family and friends – most often to the Great Smokey Mountains. John D. loved his Lord Jesus, family, and friends so much. His gracious spirit, which was demonstrated through his sincere concern for others, will be remembered by all who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his loving grandson, Jason Brande; his beautiful wife granddaughter, Amy Owens; his wife, Imogene Owens; two brothers, Roland Owens and Newman Owens; and his parents. He is survived by one son Stanley Owens, two daughters: Sheila Tracy and husband, Dan; Sabra Shores and husband Phillip, two brothers: Julian Owens and Doris Owens and wife Juanell; two sisters: Iris Land and Shirley Ramer and husband, Joel; six grandchildren: Amber Owens, Crystal Carter and husband, Ambers, Jacob Swindle, John Swindle, Bethany Shores, and Byron Shores; one great-grandchild, Klayton Carter; along with many nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 5, 2018 at Wausau Assembly of God Church. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. with the Service starting at 11:00 A.M. with Reverend Danny Burns officiating. Interment will follow at the Wausau Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL officiating.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.