Independence Day celebrations around the region

Apalachicola – July 3rd 5:00 PM

Apalachicola Main Street presents Apalachicola’s Independence Eve Celebration at Riverfront Park. The event features live music, food trucks, a parade, ice cream social, veterans’ tribute, a performance of the National Anthem, and the best fireworks show on the Forgotten Coast. The fireworks are launched at dark from a barge in the Apalachicola River, creating a spectacular display of lights over the water.

Chipley – July 3rd 9:00 PM

The City of Chipley proudly presents its Patriotic Celebration on July 3, 2018 at Pal’s Park located at 1544 N Railroad Ave. Get your lawn chairs and tailgates ready for a grand fireworks display.

Marianna – July 3rd All Day Event

The City of Marianna and Main Street Marianna invites you to attend the 8th annual July 3rd Fireworks celebration in Downtown Marianna. There are many great fireworks viewing sites, but the prime location is Madison Street Park, 2881 Madison Street at 10:30 pm. Make plans to come downtown early, eat at our local restaurants or food vendors, and let the children play in the splash pads. There will be food and arts & crafts vendors, along with live entertainment by Bama Jam starting at 5:00 PM. Don’t forget your lawn chair!

Chattahoochee – July 4th 2:00 PM

This year’s celebration ends with a spectacular fireworks display courtesy of the City of Chattahoochee at dark (approx 9:30 pm) at 269 River Landing Road. Live music all evening, food & craft vendors, contests & games with prizes awarded, and free watermelon. Admission is $5 per car, $1 per walk in or motorcycle/bicycle.

Holmes County – July 4th 8:30 PM

Come join the fun and fireworks!

Bonifay Recreation Center, Downtown Bonifay. Sponsored by the Holmes County Ministerial Association and other Patriotic Businesses & Individuals. For event details contact the Holmes County Tourist Development Council.

Panama City – July 4th 2:00 PM

Join Historic Downtown Panama City to celebrate our great nation and the freedoms we enjoy, hosted on the scenic Panama City Marina, 413 Harrison Avenue. The Marina will be closed and filled with vendors of every type. Live music on the green, featuring Will Thompson, as well as downtown’s favorite, Anthony Peebles. We start the event at 2pm, with the amazing fireworks display starting at 9pm. There is nothing more spectacular than fireworks set to music, mirrored by our picturesque bay beneath…

Panama City Beach – July 4th @ Dark

Real. Fun. Fourth.

What better way to celebrate Independence Day then enjoying fireworks on the beach? Panama City Beach celebrates the Fourth of July with the largest display on the Gulf Coast as fireworks are fired along the beach from identical shows at City Pier and County Pier. Be sure to download the Kick’n 103.5 app for choreographed music for a patriotic simulcast during both Freedom Rocks! and the Star Spangled Spectacular! firework shows.

St. George Island – July 4th All Day Event

Everyone is welcome to join in the annual July 4th celebration on the Beaches of St. George Island.

Stick around all day and enjoy festivities and fireworks on the beach behind the Blue Parrot Grill at 68 West Gorrie Drive, about dark-thirty.

Vernon – July 4th 4:00 PM

Happy Independence Day!

Join the City of Vernon for its celebration of our independence on July 4, 2018. A parade downtown begins the festivities at 4pm. A flag raising, games, inflatables, food and great live entertainment by country recording artist, Christon Birge will kick off at the Vernon Sportsplex at 5pm. Fireworks display begins at 9pm.