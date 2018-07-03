Chipley woman arrested on meth charges

Washington County Sheriff’s K9 assisted in the arrest of a Chipley woman.

Sunday morning, July 1st, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on S.R. 77 near Blue Lake. During the traffic stop, K9 Jet conducted a perimeter search of the vehicle and alerted to the presence of narcotics.

During a search of the vehicle, the deputy discovered a glass vial containing methamphetamine in a purse, which belonged to a passenger identified as 37-year-old Michelle Leann Tousignant.

Tousignant was taken into custody and booked into the Washington County Jail on the charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

