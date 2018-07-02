News from Spanish Trail Playhouse

Tickets on Sale for George M. Cohan Tonight!

Chipley, Florida — Tickets are now on sale for George M. Cohan Tonight! This one man show starring Kevin Russell and directed by Mil Cox will take the stage July 14-15 at the Spanish Trail Playhouse (680 2nd Street, Chipley). Show times are 7:00 p.m. on Saturday and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Are you a lover of history? Do you enjoy the music of the 1930s and 1940s? Are you a fan of the early days of musical theatre? If yes, get your tickets today! This one-man performance, starring Kevin Russell as America’s song and dance man, George M. Cohan, is sure to have your toes tapping as he strolls through the story of his life. With songs such as “Give My Regards to Broadway”, “You’re A Grand Ol’ Flag,” and “I’m A Yankee Doodle Dandy.” George M. Cohan Tonight is a must-see event. Tickets are $15 and are on sale now!

Tickets are available now at The Spanish Trail Playhouse Theatre box office located at 680 2nd Street, Chipley, Florida. The ticket office will be open Monday-Thursday 8:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. and until 1:00 p.m. the week of the show. Call 638-9113 or 850-326-3685 for more information and to reserve your tickets today.

Spanish Trail Playhouse to Present Charlotte’s Web

Chipley, Florida—The Spanish Trail Playhouse will hold performances of Charlotte’s Web on August 3, 4 & 5 at 7:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday night and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. The playhouse is in the Historic Chipley High School, located at 680 Second Street in Chipley.

Written by E.B. White and directed by Kevin Russell, this classic story of loyalty, trust and sacrifice will come to life in this live-action adaptation. Fern is one of the only two living beings who sees that Wilbur is a special animal as she raises him, the runt of the litter, into a terrific and radiant pig. As Wilbur moves into a new barn, he begins a second profound friendship with the most unlikely of creatures – a spider named Charlotte. Their bond inspires the animals around them to become a family. When the news that Wilbur’s days are numbered, it seems that only a miracle will save his life. A determined Charlotte, who sees miracles in the ordinary, spins words into her web in an effort to convince the farmer that Wilbur is “some pig” and worth saving. This play is presented by special arrangement with The Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Illinois.

Tickets go on sale soon & will be available online at www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com, and the Spanish Trail Playhouse office by calling 638-9113. The ticket office is open Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. For more information, please email spanishtrailplayhouse@gmail.com.

Open Auditions Announced for Grease: The Musical

Chipley, Florida—The Spanish Trail Playhouse will hold open auditions for Grease: The Musical on Monday, September 10 at 6:00 p.m. and Tuesday, September 11 at 6:00 p.m. Auditions will be held at The Spanish Trail Playhouse (Historic Chipley High School) located at 680 Second Street in Chipley. Grease: The Musical will take the stage November 8-12.

Grease: The Musical will be directed by Kevin Russell. Book, music and lyrics by Jim Jacobs & Warren Casey, this musical follows Sandy Dumbrowski, the new girl in town, and Danny Zuko, the school’s coolest greaser, while they have a secret summertime romance. But, when they get back to school, everything is different. Sandy attempts to navigate the tricky Rydell High School social waters and catch Danny’s attention again, but Danny is chiefly concerned with maintaining his tough-guy reputation. In the end, the Pink Ladies help Sandy figure out how to win back the leader of the Burger Palace Boys. Presented by special arrangement with Samuel French.

Audition packets will be available two weeks prior to auditions on the Spanish Trail Playhouse website: www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com, the Spanish Trail Playhouse office and at the Washington County Public Library. To inquire about a certain role or about volunteering or with other questions pertaining to production, please email spanishtrailplayhouse@gmail.com.