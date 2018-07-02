Driver faces multiple charges after pursuit

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. – Holmes County Sheriff’s Office announces the arrest of Jonathan Pettis, 31, following an incident that began at Vortex Springs and culminated in a pursuit.

On Friday, June 29, a HCSO deputy was working special detail at Vortex Springs when he observed a maroon four-door car driving erratically through the park, nearly striking several young children.

When the driver, later identified as Pettis, stopped, he emerged from the car with a beer in his hand but returned to the vehicle and left the park when the deputy tried to make contact with him.

The deputy then attempted to stop the vehicle, but Pettis refused to stop, initiating a pursuit that continued down Highway 81 to White Road and then down Minger Road with speeds reaching more than 100 miles an hour.

Pettis nearly struck a deputy during the pursuit and was finally taken into custody on Sand Pond Road.

Pettis is charged with fleeing and attempting to elude, aggravated assault with motor vehicle, driving while license suspended, reckless driving, and assault on a law enforcement officer.