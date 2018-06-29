WFEC outage recap

GRACEVILLE – As a result of the severe weather system that passed over our area on June 28, West Florida Electric Cooperative (WFEC) experienced outages across its four-county service area. Outages began occurring around 6:00 p.m., with approximately 3,600 members out around the height of outages. Most of the outages were caused by wind gusts, which caused downed power lines and trees all over the service area. Lightning also contributed to the cause of outages.

Line crews and office personnel worked throughout the night. The majority of WFEC members had power restored to their homes by the early morning hours of June 29.

WFEC would like to thank its members for their patience as our crews worked diligently in sometimes adverse conditions to restore their power. Storm season is here, so the cooperative would also like to take this opportunity to remind members to update their account information – especially by adding cell phone numbers to their accounts. This will be useful when reporting outages from those numbers, or utilizing the cooperative’s outage texting service.