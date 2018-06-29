Juveniles charged with grand theft, burglary

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. – Three juveniles have been charged in connection to several burglaries and thefts that have taken place over the last two weeks.

The arrests come after an investigation by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office which led to the recovery of a scooter and an ATV, taken from residences in Bonifay and Ponce de Leon, respectively.

The juveniles are charged with burglary and grand theft.

At least one of the juveniles arrested in those cases is also expected to be among those charged with three separate car burglaries which took place in Bonifay around the same time on Weeks Street, Norman Lane, and Chance Road. Investigators are currently preparing arrests warrants for subjects involved in the burglaries, and those arrests are forthcoming.