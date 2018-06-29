Jackson obit

Mr. Joseph Jackson, Sr., 68, of Graceville, FL, departed this life on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 in Graceville.

He was veteran of the United States Army, where he served proudly for his country.

He is survived by his wife, Bessie Jackson; children: Tiffany Jackson of Hamden, CT, and Joseph Jackson, Jr., of Philadelphia, PA; two grandchildren: Tiffany Jackson and Mercedes Jackson; siblings: Jake Gainer and Lillie Bell Campbell, both of Philadelphia, PA; numerous other relatives and friends.

A celebration of his life will be 4:00 PM, Saturday, July 7, 2018 from the M. Sue and Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel with Minister Reuben Merritt officiating.

Please keep the Jackson family in prayer, as we reflect the gracious memories.