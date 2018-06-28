Williams obit

Glenda Earl Robison Williams, 74, of Dothan, AL, died Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at her residence.

Glenda was born September 3, 1943 to the late William Earl and Mamie Paulk Robison. She was a person of faith and lived life serving others. Glenda was a caring and giving individual who touched many lives through her hard work, dedication, and delicious cooking. She enjoyed spending time with her family, singing, playing the piano, and watching Alabama Football.

Glenda was survived by two daughters, Lynne Coker and husband, Craig of Enterprise, AL, Renee Hankins and husband, Carl of Dothan, AL; grandchildren, Amber Heath Axtell and husband, Philip, TC Killingsworth and wife, Britney, Chance Heath, Robby Coker, Karen Coker, and Kaitlyn Coker; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Ray Robison and wife, Kathy of Malone; four sisters, Sara Ellen Robinson of Gordon, AL, Carol Calloway of Malone, Pennijo Fowler and husband, Ronald of Greenwood, Lisa Bigbie and husband, David of Atlanta, GA; along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 30, 2018 at Friendship Baptist Church with Ronald Fowler officiating, James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral.

The family request flowers to be omitted. In lieu, memorial contributions may be made to the Friendship Baptist Church Building Fund at P.O. Box 626, Malone, FL, 32445.