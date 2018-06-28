Search warrant results in two arrests

WESTVILLE, Fla. – Two Holmes County residents are facing felony drug charges following a search warrant served Wednesday in Westville.

Investigators with Holmes County Sheriff’s Office executed the warrant at 1004 Rum Road shortly before 1 p.m., making contact with Albert “Danny” Graham, Jr., 41, and Pixie Webb, 54.

Inside the home, investigators discovered several clear bags containing methamphetamine, a loaded handgun, and drug paraphernalia.

Graham and Webb were arrested and booked into the Holmes County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.