Notices from City of Chipley

Chipley City Offices will be closed Wednesday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.

A Chipley Planning & Zoning meeting will be held Thursday, July 5, at 3 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers.

A Chipley City Council workshop will be held Thursday, July 5, at 5 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers.

The Chipley City Council meeting will be held Tuesday, July 10, at 6 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers.

A Chipley Code Enforcement Board meeting will be held Thursday, July 19, at 3:30 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers.

A Chipley Planning & Zoning meeting will be held Thursday, July 26, at 3 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers.