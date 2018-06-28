Chipola Health Sciences hosts reception/demonstration

The School of Health Sciences at Chipola College recently held a reception and demonstration.

Chipola President Dr. Sarah Clemmons, said, “We are proud of the outstanding work of our faculty who prepare students to provide quality health care to the citizens of our area.”

Dr. Pam Rentz, Vice President of Instruction, introduced Dr. Vickie Stephens who recently returned to Chipola as the Dean of the School of Health Sciences.

Dr. Stephens says, “I love the field of nursing and have a passion to help others in their pursuit of joining the nursing profession.”

Dr. Stephens announced that Chipola’s Florida Board of Nursing NCLEX Test Scores for the first quarter of 2018 were 95%. Chipola’s scores are above the National average. Both ADN and RN-BSN programs are accredited by (ACEN) Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.

Tina Maloy, Chipola EMS Program Manager, announced that the Chipola Emergency Medical Services – Paramedic Program recently earned national accreditation. In March, the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs awarded initial accreditation for five years based upon the recommendation of the Committee on Accreditation of Educational Programs for the Emergency Medical Services Professions (CoAEMSP).

Maloy said, “The process of becoming nationally-accredited ensures that our program meets the standards for our graduates to be well-prepared and qualified to provide safe and effective out-of-hospital care to those in need. I commend our students, colleagues, staff, and the entire institution for working to earn accreditation. We also thank our supporting agencies for their assistance in this process.”

Following the reception, students and instructors from the Nursing, EMT and Paramedic programs participated in a demonstration of skills used to help victims in a motor vehicle accident.

For information about Chipola’s Paramedic program, call Tina Maloy at 850-718-2403 or visit http://www.chipola.edu/instruct/Health-Sciences/Paramedic/index.htm.

For information on the nursing program, visit www.chipola.edu or call 850-718-2316.