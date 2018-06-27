Woman arrested on felony drug charges and child neglect

A Washington County woman was arrested in her home on felony drug and child neglect charges after deputies executed a state violation of probation warrant.

On Tuesday, June 26th, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Pipkin Road around 5:30 p.m. after receiving a tip that an occupant of the home, 33-year-old Virginia Nacole Daughtry, had an outstanding state probation warrant. Daughtry was placed on probation in January on previous drug related felony charges stemming from 2017.

A search of the home revealed multiple paraphernalia items, dozens of used and unused syringes, methamphetamine, and marijuana.

Daughtry was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on the violation of probation warrant as well as the additional charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and child neglect.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.