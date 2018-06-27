Roney retires from Animal Control

Washington County’s Animal Control Officer, J.B. Roney, has retired. Mr. Roney became certified as an Animal Control Officer in the fall of 1998 while working with the City of Port St. Joe. In 1999 he moved to Washington County and went to work for the City of Chipley until 2002, when he was hired by the Board of County Commissioners and served as the County’s Animal Control Officer for 16 years.

Because Mr. Roney preferred a small and less formal farewell, co-workers hosted a private breakfast in his honor on May 31. The Washington County family wishes J.B. the best of luck in all future endeavors which are sure to include lots of fishing.