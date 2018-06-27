July class announcements

MEALS UNDER PRESSURE PRESSURE COOKING CLASS

Thursday, July 12, 6:00-8:30 p.m., at the Holmes County Ag Center, 1173 E. Hwy. 90, Bonifay.

Participants will learn the basics of pressure cooking, including the InstantPot, to save time in the kitchen. Registration fee is $5 and includes class materials. Space is limited. PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED by contacting the Holmes County Extension Office, 850-547-1108, or the Washington County Extension Office, 850-638-6265. The University of Florida is an Equal Opportunity Institution. For persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations, please contact 850-547-1108 or 850-638-6265 (TDD, via Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771) at least five working days prior to the class so that proper consideration may be given to the request.

INTRODUCTION TO FERMENTATION CLASS

Tuesday, July 17, 6:00-8:30 p.m., at the Washington County Ag Center, 1424 Jackson Avenue, Chipley.

What do sourdough, yogurt, and pickles have in common? They are all fermented foods. In addition to tasting yummy, fermented foods offer a number of health benefits as well. Join us to learn the science behind the fermentation process. Registration fee is $5 and includes materials. Space is limited. PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED by contacting the Washington County Extension Office, 850-638-6265, or the Holmes County Extension Office, 850-547-1108. University of Florida is an Equal Opportunity Institution. For persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations, please contact 850-638-6265 (TDD, via Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771) at least 5 working days prior to the class so proper consideration may be given to the request.