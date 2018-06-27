“Faith in Recovery” event is Thursday

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. – We’re just one day away from a tri-community event geared at bringing law enforcement and members of both the professional and faith-based communities together to build a recovery-oriented system of care.

Faith in Recovery will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 28, at the Holmes County Agricultural Center with keynote speaker Sean Wyman, who is a Tallahassee police officer, as well as a trauma-informed care speaker and best-selling author.

Other special guests will include Rafe Lamb, Youth Pastor of Grace Fellowship Christian Church in Bonifay and Jennifer Williams, Peer Specialist with Department of Children and Families Northwest Region.

Nearly everyone knows someone battling addiction, and while law enforcement strives to arrest those who sell illicit drugs, the key component of helping facilitate a strong system of support and recovery for those trying to overcome addiction cannot be overlooked.

Faith in Recovery brings together local law enforcement, faith-based organizations, businesses, and other members of the community in a united effort to provide recovery education and resources.

The event is co-sponsored by Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Department of Children and Families in partnership with Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

A meal will be provided, and participants can also expect vendors and door prizes.

If you or someone you know is looking for support and/or resources to overcome addiction – or if you would like to help provide support or resources, we encourage you to come out to Faith in Recovery.

For more information, or to make a door prize donation, contact Missy Lee at 850-251-7350 or by emailing: Mylisalee@myflfamilies.com.