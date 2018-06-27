Eddie Eagle visits PDL WINGS Program

Posted onAuthoreditorLeave a comment

Eddie Eagle is greeted with enthusiasm by students at PDL Elementary School

PONCE DE LEON, Fla. – Students in attendance of the summer WINGS (Winning Intellectually and Gaining Safety) program at Ponce de Leon Elementary School enjoyed hearing from two special guests this morning.

Eddie Eagle stopped by the school, along with Holmes County Sheriff John Tate, to speak with the children about gun safety, namely what to do should they encounter a firearm: “Stop! Don’t touch! Leave the area! Tell an adult!”

After the presentation, Eddie Eagle and Sheriff Tate took a moment to visit and take photos with the children.

Holmes County School Resource Deputy Tim Howard (back left), Eddie Eagle, and Holmes County Sheriff John Tate (back right) pause for a photo op with students at PDLES WINGS program on Wednesday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.