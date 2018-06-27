Dorsey obit

Mr. Robert Earl Dorsey, age 69, of Vernon, Florida, passed away June 24, 2018 at Covenant Hospice Inpatient and Palliative Care Center at Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Florida. He was born October 31, 1948 in Bonifay, Florida, to the late Robert Albert Dorsey and Sofrona Idelia Smith Dorsey.

In addition his parents, Mr. Dorsey was preceded in death by one daughter, Teresa Atkinson and one brother, Ralph Dorsey.

Mr. Dorsey is survived by two daughters, Rhonda ‘Buffy’ Lynn Kinkle and Jeremy of Chipley, FL, and Amy Renea Collins and Kendrick of Tallahassee, FL; two sisters, Rhonda ‘Rowdy’ Dorsey Pecquet and Remona Elaine Dorsey, both of Vernon, FL; one brother, Roger Stevens Dorsey and Walter Hamer of Vernon, FL; one sister-in-law, Pamela Dorsey of Vernon, FL; two grandchildren, Vonterious Collins and Harmoney Kinkle; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at Unity Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Grove Methodist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.