Brock obit

Vassie L. Brock, age 75 of Graceville, went home to be with the Lord on June 26, 2018 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Vassie was born on February 19, 1943 to Fletcher and Gladys Watford Phillips. She was a resident of the Florida Panhandle for the past 46 years after coming from Dothan, Alabama. She was a member of Landmark Baptist Church in Dothan. She will be remembered by her family as a loving and caring mother and Maw Maw.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Fletcher and Gladys Phillips; husband: Chester “Tim” Brock; son: Steven Lee Brock; brother: Oyette Phillips.

She is survived by her three daughters: Cindy Johns and husband Eddie of Southport, FL, Laura Jordan of Graceville, FL, Amy Manship and husband Tony of Chipley, FL; brothers: Wilburn Phillips and wife Syble of New Caney, TX, Joe Phillips and wife Mildred of Dothan, AL, Nimitz Phillips of Wetumpka, AL, Johnny Phillips and wife Mary of Alabaster, AL; sister in law: Jackie Phillips of Opelika, AL; eight grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and loved ones.

Funeral services will be held 10 A.M. Friday, June 29, 2018 at James and Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville, Florida with Bro. Danny Powell and Bro. Brock Burrell officiating. Interment will follow in New Hope Cemetery in Graceville, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation 6-8P.M. Thursday, June 28, 2018 at James and Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville, Florida.