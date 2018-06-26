Wilson obit

William Henry Wilson, 72 of Graceville, passed away, Sunday, June 24, 2018 at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center.

William was born in Pike County, Alabama on June 20, 1946 to the late Henry and Lois Napper Wilson. He worked a number of years with Amerigas and was of the Baptist faith.

A Memorial Service will be held 3 p.m., Sunday, July 1, 2018 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home with Dr. Jerry Windsor officiating. Family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday, 2 p.m. until time of service.

William was predeceased by his beloved wife Zella Goodman Wilson.

He is survived by eight children Lori Wilson, Daryl Monk, David Monk, Johnny Monk, Rev. Buddy Goodman, Joyce Shipes, Nancy Post, Angie Patten; one brother Rex Wilson, one sister Corena Courtney; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.