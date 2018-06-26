Mass mailing conducted by VPC causes confusion

The Washington County Supervisor of Elections Office has been receiving calls and mail from concerned voters as a result of a recent mass mailing conducted by the Voter Participation Center (VPC).

“The VPC is not affiliated with any elections office in the State of Florida,” stated Carol Rudd, Supervisor of Elections. “The mailing list they are using appears to be very outdated. Therefore, our voters have been concerned about the voter registration database being inaccurate. We strongly encourage you to contact the Supervisor of Elections in your county should you ever have a concern about the status of your voter registration. We work very hard in conducting list maintenance to make every effort to have only the most accurate database possible.”

You may reach the Washington County Supervisor of Elections Office at 850-638-6230.