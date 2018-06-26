Maloney obit

Vickie Lynn Maloney, 54, of Bascom, died Sunday, June 24, 2018 at Jackson Hospital.

Vickie was a graduate of Malone High School. She recently retired from Sunland where she worked as a vocational instructor for any years. Vickie was also a lifelong member of Lovedale Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Evelyn Perkins and one brother, Robert Perkins.

She is survived by her loving husband, Bill Maloney of Bascom; two sons, Ryan Maloney, Chris Maloney and wife, Lenna, all of Bascom; one brother, Bobby Perkins and wife, Ellen, of Sneads and two grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at Lovedale Baptist Church with Rev. Steven Welch officiating. Interment will follow in the Lovedale Baptist Church Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.