Jones obit

Ms. Susan G. Jones, better known as “Sue”, of Graceville, and formerly of Utica, NY, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 18, at the Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan, AL.

Ms. Jones is a native of Jackson County and retired from the Signature Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Graceville.

She is survived by her sons: Calvin Jones of Graceville, and Timothy Jones of Trafford, PA; a grandson, DeShawn; sisters and brothers: Nadine Jones of Rochester, NY, Alta Collins of Charlotte, NC, Sandra Jones of Killeen, TX, David Jones of California, and Trelandon Jones of Killeen, TX; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life will commence at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 1, from the M. Sue and Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street in Graceville, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville.