Barlow obit

Letha Sheffield Barlow passed away on June 21, 2018, with her daughters at her side at St. Joseph Carpenter House Hospice in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Letha was born October 26, 1927, in Graceville, FL, the daughter of Lyman Sheffield and Litha Cooley Sheffield.

She is preceded in death by her sisters Ruby and Lois, and her brothers Lloyd, Edward, Leslie, Cleveland, Carlos (Cob), Tilmon and Melvin.

Miss Letha is survived by her daughters, Barbara Ann and Betty Sue, and brother, Paul James Sheffield (June).

Miss Letha was a native of Florida and, except for 14 years in Louisiana, she spent all her life there. Her daddy moved the family from Graceville when she was very young, settling them in the Chicora community located in Polk County.

After finishing high school, Miss Letha worked for a while in Plant City and then married Obie Lee Barlow in 1946.

Miss Letha had 2 daughters, Barbara Ann and Betty Sue. They spent their early years in Mulberry and the small company town of Brewster, both of which are south of Lakeland in Polk County.

After living around the Lakeland area during her ‘middle years’, Miss Letha moved to Pensacola in 1972, beginning a new chapter in her life. She took classes at Pensacola Junior College and was hired to work with the judicial system in the archived records department, where she worked until she retired in 1992.

Miss Letha was an accomplished seamstress and handcrafter. Her crochet work is delicate and beautiful, with the pineapple pattern being her favorite. In addition to working with her hands, she enjoyed traveling. She visited several western states, including Alaska, as well as Georgia, Tennessee, Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia. She also enjoyed several cruises to islands in the Caribbean and off the coast of Mexico.

Even though Miss Letha moved to Louisiana in 2003, she never could get the sand out of her shoes and she always wanted to go back to Florida, especially near Graceville. She has such fond memories of good times visiting extended family around Graceville – aunts, uncles and cousins like the Calloways, Cooleys, Fowlers, Hams, Hicks, Sheffields, Shivers and Whites.

Barbara and Betty would like to thank Dr. Guillory and the staff of St. Joseph Carpenter House Hospice in Baton Rouge for their tender, loving care for Miss Letha during her last days.

A memorial service will be held at New Home Baptist Church, Graceville, Florida, 11 a.m., Monday, July 2, 2018. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to New Home Baptist Church, 494 New Home Circle, Graceville, FL 32440 or St. Joseph Carpenter House Hospice, 10615 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70809. James & Lipford Funeral Home Graceville is in charge of arrangements. Burial will be in New Home Baptist Church Cemetery.

Family will receive friends Monday at New Baptist Church, 10 a.m. until time of service.