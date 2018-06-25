Two search warrants lead to drug trafficking charges

Two search warrants were executed Friday, in Washington County, on unrelated cases.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted by the Chipley Police Department and FDLE executed the first warrant, early Friday morning, at a residence located on Allison Drive in Chipley. The warrant was obtained after investigators with the Washington County Drug Task Force received information during a narcotics investigation.

During the search, multiple items associated with the use, possession, manufacturing, and distribution of controlled substances to include more than 28 grams of cocaine were discovered. Also, located within the residence were firearms and various types of ammunition.

The occupants of the home, 35-year-old Thomas Smith, and 29-year-old Amanda Smith were arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on the charges of child neglect and possession of cocaine. Thomas Smith has also been charged with possession of a weapon and/or ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of opium with intent to sell or deliver within 1000 feet of a worship center, possession of amphetamine with intent to sell or deliver within 1000 feet of a worship center, possession of drugs within 1000 feet of a worship center, and trafficking in cocaine.

WCSO executed the second search warrant at a residence on Pinto Lane in the Grassy Pond community after Washington County Sheriff’s Office received information identifying 33-year-old James Cox as a suspect in an ongoing burglary investigation.

As the property was searched, investigators uncovered multiple stolen items as well as approximately 14 grams of methamphetamine, scales, glass pipes, packaging items, marijuana, handguns, and ammunition.

Cox was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on the charges of possession of a weapon and/or ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trafficking in methamphetamine.

This is an ongoing burglary investigation and additional arrests are pending further investigation at this time.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.