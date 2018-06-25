Tripletail and sheepshead changes effective July 1

Several changes to the management of tripletail and sheepshead go into effect July 1, including:

Tripletail:

The minimum size limit will increase to 18 inches total length.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) recreational and commercial regulations for this species will extend into federal waters (including only allowing the use of hook-and-line gear and the new size limit).

Learn more about tripletail regulations at MyFWC.com/Fishing by clicking on “Saltwater Fishing.”

Sheepshead:

The recreational bag limit will be lowered to eight fish per person, per day year-round.

There will be a recreational vessel limit of 50 fish per vessel, per trip during March and April.

FWC’s recreational and commercial regulations for this species will extend into federal waters (including the new bag and vessel limits).

Learn more about sheepshead regulations at MyFWC.com/Fishing by clicking on “Saltwater Fishing.”

These proactive measures will help conserve both fisheries for current and future generations.