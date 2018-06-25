Tripletail and sheepshead changes effective July 1

Several changes to the management of tripletail and sheepshead go into effect July 1, including:
Tripletail:
- The minimum size limit will increase to 18 inches total length.
- The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) recreational and commercial regulations for this species will extend into federal waters (including only allowing the use of hook-and-line gear and the new size limit).
Learn more about tripletail regulations at MyFWC.com/Fishing by clicking on “Saltwater Fishing.”
Sheepshead:
- The recreational bag limit will be lowered to eight fish per person, per day year-round.
- There will be a recreational vessel limit of 50 fish per vessel, per trip during March and April.
- FWC’s recreational and commercial regulations for this species will extend into federal waters (including the new bag and vessel limits).
Learn more about sheepshead regulations at MyFWC.com/Fishing by clicking on “Saltwater Fishing.”
These proactive measures will help conserve both fisheries for current and future generations.