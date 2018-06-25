Salvation Army responds to fire in Eastpoint

The Salvation Army Disaster Response Team from Panama City is currently en-route with a mobile feeding unit (canteen) to provide meals and hydration to residents and first responders impacted by severe fires in Franklin County, Florida.

The fire, presently under control, has impacted a reported 40 homes and conditions warranted a mandatory evacuation of the area. Residents received little to no notice as flames quickly destroyed more than 900 acres.

“Our team is prepared to serve meals and snacks and will continue to provide additional services, such as emotional and spiritual care, to help meet the needs of the displaced families,” says Lieutenant Chelsea Fleeman with The Salvation Army of Panama City.

Additional updates will be provided as information becomes available.

HOW TO HELP:

Become a Trained Volunteer: http://disaster.salvationarmyusa.org

Donate: 1-800-SAL-ARMY or www.SalvationArmyFlorida.org