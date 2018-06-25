Message from Susan Roberts

“Thank you Washington County for your continued confidence in my role as a school board member in District 5. It is a privilege to be part of a group who works well together for the common goal of providing a quality education for our students. My commitment remains the same for this upcoming term. I will strive to give my time, energy, dedication and enthusiasm to all our schools in the district as in the past. I am proud of our schools, employees and the direction we are taking on school safety, technology, school improvement and facilities.”

“Again, thank you for your confidence.”

Susan Roberts