“Thank you Washington County for your continued confidence in my role as a school board member in District 5. It is a privilege to be part of a group who works well together for the common goal of providing a quality education for our students. My commitment remains the same for this upcoming term. I will strive to give my time, energy, dedication and enthusiasm to all our schools in the district as in the past. I am proud of our schools, employees and the direction we are taking on school safety, technology, school improvement and facilities.”
“Again, thank you for your confidence.”
Susan Roberts
One thought on “Message from Susan Roberts”
We appreciate your commitment and dedication.