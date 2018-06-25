HCSO arrests PDL man for attempting to meet child for sex

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. – A Ponce de Leon man has been arrested after attempting to meet a juvenile for the purpose of sex acts.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office met with the parents of a 12-year-old Holmes County female on Sunday, June 24, after their daughter showed them sexually explicit texts she said were received from Jarvis Dechavion Smith, 20. In addition to sending graphic communications to the child, Smith also made arrangements to pick her up from her home to carry out the acts.

After receiving the information, along with a description of the subject, deputies observed a car driven by Smith pull to the side of the road by the child’s residence, with Smith turning off the headlights.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop and made contact with Smith, who stated he was going to the residence to “meet a girl” and supplied the girl’s first name. Smith later admitted his intentions for traveling to the girl’s home in a subsequent interview.

Smith was arrested and charged with computer pornography/traveling to meet minor and driving while license suspended.