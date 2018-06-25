Hayes obit

Ms. Lula Mae Hayes, age 54, of Miami, Florida, and formerly of Marianna, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 in Miami, Florida.

She was born on December 2, 1963, in Marianna, Florida to the late James Hayes and Annie Mae Darby.

Ms. Hayes is survived by her daughters: Krystel Hayes and Carla Crawford both of Miami, Florida; sisters: Wilma Robinson, Quanda Pyles and Tereasa Mack Clemons and husband Calvin all of Marianna, Florida; a brother: Lorintheis Hayes of Phenix City, Alabama; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 3-7 PM, Friday, June 29, 2018 at the M. Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street (located at the funeral home) in Graceville, Florida.

Funeral services will be 11AM, June 30, 2018 at the M. Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street in Graceville, Florida.

She will be laid to rest in the Orange Hill Cemetery in Marianna, Florida under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.