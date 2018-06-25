Belyeu obit

Mrs. Gayle Tew Belyeu, age 73, of Bonifay, Florida, passed away June 22, 2018 at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center. She was born October 20, 1944 as a triplet to the late Raymond William Tew and Idoma Vanlandingham Tew.

In addition to her patents, Gayle was preceded in death by her husband, Bert Belyeu and one brother-in-law, Martin Coates.

Gayle is survived by one son, Travis Berry of Bonifay, FL; five sisters, Sara Jean Coates of Bonifay, FL, Glenda Parish and husband Odell of Bonifay, FL, Gloria Davis and husband Earl of Kinston, AL, Sharon Peel and husband Herb of Bonifay, FL and Therisa Meadows and husband, Terry of Bonifay, FL; one aunt, Sue McNeal and husband George of Dothan, AL; one uncle, Jimmy Vanlandingham of Vero Beach, FL; one grandson and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in the Black Community Cemetery with Rev. Ike Steverson officiating. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.