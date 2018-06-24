Finch obit

Emma E. Finch, age 90, passed from this life Saturday, June 23, 2018 at Washington Rehab and Nursing Center. She was born in Chipley, FL, on April 25, 1928 to Guy and Flossie (Morris) Norton.

Emma was a homemaker for her family and a member of the First Baptist Church in Chipley, FL.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James P. Finch; her three sons: Johnny Finch, Kenny Finch, and Jackie Finch; her brother, T.W. Norton; her four sisters: Nora Norton, Bessie Hutto, Evelyn Pelham, and Ocie Blevins.

Emma is survived by her four sons: Jimmy Finch and wife Sheila of Chipley, FL, Gerald Finch and wife Annie of Milton, FL, Bill Finch and wife Susan of Chipley, FL, and Rex Finch of Chipley, FL; three daughters: Flossie Ellen Collins and husband Kerry of Chipley, FL, Lisa Whitfield of LaFayette, GA, and Serena Carter and husband Joe Boy of Wausau, FL; 22 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel with Joey Nicholas officiating. Interment will follow in Orange Hill Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be held 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, June 25, 2018 at the Chapel. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.