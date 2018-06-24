Bahls obit

Larry Bahls of Panama City Beach, Florida, went to be with his Lord and Savior June 21st.

He was born in Perham, MN, on March 27, 1945.

Larry served in the Marines during the Vietnam War and received a Purple Heart for his service.

When he returned to Minnesota after his discharge from the Marine Corp., he worked for Red Owl grocery store for 17 years. Following that, he owned L & V Trucking for a few years. He also worked for Bemidji School District as a Safety Training Coordinator until he retired in 1997. From 2004 to 2015 Larry and his wife Vivian spent their retirement RVing across most of the United States. In 2015 they moved to Panama City Beach, FL.

Larry was preceded by his mother and father Lillian and Norbert Bahls, and his sister Carolyn Jenkens.

He is survived by his wife Vivian, his children, Vickie Peterson, Lawrence (Amy) Bahls, and Lori Hill, his six grandchildren, Courtney Peterson, Haley Peterson, Zachary Bahls, Samantha Bahls, Tyler Hill, and Jacob Hill, also by his twin brother, Gary (Virginia) Bahls, and his sister, Mary (Leland) Walz.

The memorial / military service will be at Christ our Savior Lutheran Church located at 300 Clara Ave., Panama City Beach, FL, Tuesday June 26th at 2:00 pm. There will also be a graveside service in Bemidji, MN, at Little Turtle Lake Cemetery on August 6, 2018.