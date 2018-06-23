Watermelon Festival kicks off at Pal’s Park

The 62nd Annual Panhandle Watermelon Festival kicked off at Pal’s Park on Friday night with country music stars Joe Nichols and Deana Carter. Singer songwriters, Wendell Mobley and Paul Overstreet, got things started and will return for their own concert on Saturday at the Ag Center. A huge crowd turned out to enjoy the music, along with the kid friendly activities, watermelon slices and other concessions.

The event continues today with a pancake breakfast at the Panhandle Shrine Club at 7 a.m. and a 5K Hot Trot at 7:30. The Watermelon Parade will begin at 10 a.m. in downtown Chipley. Arts, crafts and food vendors will be set up at the Ag Center beginning at 10 a.m. The Drummond Family gospel group will perform at the Ag Center beginning at 10:45 a.m. The Watermelon Queens will be introduced at 11:45 a.m., followed by the Big Watermelon Auction at noon. To wrap up the day, Wendell Mobley and Paul Overstreet will perform at 1:30 p.m. You will find the PWF Car Show across the street from the Ag Center from 9:00 a.m. until.

