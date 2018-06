The 62nd Annual Panhandle Watermelon Festival continued Saturday with activities throughout the day. Amber Hayghe of Ashford, AL, won the women’s division of the Hot Trot, Ethan Dych and Jake Alvey, both from Kentucky, came in first and second respectively in the men’s division, and Rayce Griffin came in first place in the youth division.

