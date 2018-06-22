Traffic stop results in multiple charges; three arrested

A traffic stop in Greenhead led to the arrest of three individuals, two of which are now facing drug charges.

On Thursday, June 21st at 2:21 p.m., a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on S.R. 77. The silver Lexus was initially stopped for a traffic infraction, at which time the deputy then confirmed the tag attached was not registered to the vehicle and the driver, 46-year-old Bobby Tipton of Port St. Joe, did not possess a valid driver’s license.

A search of the vehicle led to the deputy locating a purse, which belonged to a passenger identified as 32-year-old Jennifer Morris of Port St. Joe. As the deputy searched the purse, he located a bag containing methamphetamine, several cut or broken pills, cut straws, and a glass pipe.

A search of a second passenger, 61-year-old Rodney Gibson of Southport, produced 12 pills, which were identified as a controlled substance known as Oxycodone.

Gibson and Morris were arrested on the charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Morris was booked on additional charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

Tipton was also arrested and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked.

All three were booked into the Washington County Jail.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.