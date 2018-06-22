Mr. Richard Garland Ross, age 53, of Bonifay, Florida, passed away June 21, 2018 at Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay, Florida. He was born January 3, 1965 in Detroit, Michigan to the late William Barto Ross and Rhonalda Myrle Defnall Ross.

Mr. Ross is survived by two daughters, Patience Leigh Ross and Leanna Marie Ross both of Tampa, FL; two sisters, Karen Ross of Bonifay, FL and Angela Beth Anderson of Westland, MI; two grandsons, Ryan and Zack; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.