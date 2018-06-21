WCSO K9 alerts to narcotics during traffic stop; woman arrested

A traffic stop by Washington County Sheriff’s Office leads to the arrest of a woman after deputies were alerted to the presence of narcotics.

Tuesday night, a WCSO deputy conducted a traffic stop just north of Cook Circle on S.R. 79 in Vernon. During the stop, K9 Axil was deployed and immediately alerted to the presence of narcotics.

The vehicle was then searched which led to deputies locating a plastic bag of methamphetamine in the passenger seat.

The passenger, identified as Mary Jo Ford, 41, of Panama City, FL, was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked on the charge of possession of methamphetamine and an outstanding Bay County warrant for violation of probation on a grand theft charge.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.