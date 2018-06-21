Student Ethics Scholarship winner

Your Better Business Bureau® Serving Northwest Florida Foundation announces the final recipient of the 2018 BBB Student Ethics Scholarships in District III (Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, Wakulla and Washington Counties). The program was created to recognize high school junior and senior students in the Florida Panhandle (14 county-wide service area) who personify personal character, integrity and have made the choice to lead by following a moral compass. An independent panel of judges selected the recipients based on leadership, community service, overall personal integrity and academic history. Each student selected received a $1,000 scholarship to the college/university of their choice.

Samaria D. Alston graduated from Bay High School in May. While in school Samaria was involved with the Student Government, serving as treasurer her senior year, Beta Club, National Honor Society, Air Force JROTC and Greater Deliverance Church. She also held down a part-time job during the spring semester. Samaria says that “Leadership is an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others,” and “a leader is what defines me because I try to be the example that is ethically and morally focused so that individuals can follow in my footsteps.” Her next ‘steps’ will include pursing a Bachelors and then Masters of Science degrees in Nursing where she will start at the University of West Florida in the fall.