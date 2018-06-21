Pursuit results in two arrests

BONIFAY, Fla. – Two men are facing multiple charges, including drug trafficking, after leading Holmes County law enforcement on a brief chase Thursday afternoon.

Investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office received information that Desmond Jackson of Bonifay could be found driving a gold-colored SUV on a suspended license in the area of Arettea Street and Banfill Avenue in Bonifay and selling illegal narcotics.

An investigator located Jackson driving the suspect vehicle on Kansas Avenue. When the investigator attempted to stop the vehicle, Jackson accelerated, traveling through a ditch in an effort to flee.

The pursuit continued down Arrettea Street and over to Banfill Avenue, going head-on with other HCSO deputies. Jackson again refused to stop, continuing the pursuit until stopping in front of his residence on Midway Street where he bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

Investigators followed, apprehending Jackson in the wooded area behind A+ Pharmacy. Investigators also recovered a plastic bag containing trafficking amount of MDMA (ecstasy) in that same area.

Jackson’s passenger was identified as Anthony Willis of Georgia.

A search of the vehicle revealed a set of scales, along with a small amount of marijuana.

Both Jackson and Willis are charged with trafficking in MDMA, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Jackson, who is currently on state probation for robbery and theft, also faces charges of the sale of ecstasy and marijuana, driving while license suspended, fleeing and attempting to elude, reckless driving, resisting arrest without violence, and violation of state probation.

Holmes County Sheriff John Tate would like to thank the Bonifay Police Department for their assistance.