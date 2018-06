Howell obit

Brilynn Grace Howell, infant daughter of Jacee Marie Motley and Keenan Briar Howell, sister of Aiden Nathaniel Motley and Westen Ryder Howell passed away Tuesday, June 19, 2018 in Gainesville, Fl.

Other survivors include maternal grandparents, Jason and Janet Green; maternal great-grandparents, Carolyn Wagner and Letitia Green-Vinson; paternal grandmother, Shannon Howell; maternal great-grandmother, Hazel Shaw; aunt, Jesica Green and family; uncles, Brett Howell, Colt Howell and family; extended family, the Moore, Barber and the Shaw family and Mr. and Mrs. Casey Green and family.

A service of remembrance will be at 3 pm Thursday, June 21, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.

The family will receive friends from 2:30 pm Thursday until service time at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.