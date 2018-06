BONIFAY, Fla. – A controlled narcotics buy led to the arrest of a Bonifay woman on June 8.

Investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office conducted the buy with Tabitha L. Bloodsworth, 36, of a Mills Road address in Bonifay.

During the transaction, Bloodsworth exchanged 5 Suboxone pills for cash while in the presence of a minor child.

Bloodsworth was booked into the Holmes County Jail on charges of sale of a controlled substance and child neglect.