Bishop obit

Trudell Bishop, age 83 of Ebro, FL, passed from this life on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 31, 1934 in Ebro, FL, to the late Jessie and Dovie (Strickland) Sealy.

Trudell is a lifelong resident of Ebro and she was a retired Washington County school bus driver from 1972-1996.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Ernest Bishop, granddaughter, Katrina Bartimus, sisters, Oice Evans, Betty Jean Varnadore, Mary Lee Strickland, Diane Seley and brothers, MacArthur Seley and Elijah Seley.

Survivors include Keith Bishop, daughter, Barbara Bartimus and husband John and daughter, Ketvia Singletary and husband Sammy, all of Ebro, FL, grandchildren, Jessintia Luther and husband Jim of Palm Coast, FL, Jacob Singletary and wife Jenny of Ebro, FL, and Joshua Bishop of Sunny Hills, FL, great grandchildren, Sierra and Sydney Luther and Bryce Singletary, sister in laws, Charlotte Seley and Phyllis Young, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Trudell Bishop will be escorted into Spring Valley Holiness Church, where she was a lifelong member, by pallbearers, Allen Seley, Carl Seley, David Varnadore, Jim Luther, Dorthy Strickland and Tony Mike Varnadore. Honorary pallbearer will be Wesley Varnadore.

Family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, June 21, 2018 at Spring Valley Holiness Church in Ebro, FL, from 6:00-8:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, June 22, 2018 at Spring Valley Holiness Church with Reverend Billy Hendrix officiating. Interment will follow at Ebro Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL, directing.

