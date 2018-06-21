BBB announces “Torch Award for Ethics” winners

Your BBB Foundation serving Northwest Florida is proud to announce the recipients of the 13th annual Torch Award for Ethics program from its District III area: Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, Wakulla and Washington Counties.

1-10 employees category Winner- The Bagel Maker, Panama City

1-10 employees Honorable Mention- Emerald Coast Auto Repair, Panama City

11-49 employees category Winner – McCoy’s Outdoors, Marianna

“These recipients exemplify what your BBB stands for: trust, integrity, performance and ethics,” said Norman Wright, president and CEO of your BBB Serving Northwest Florida.

The Torch Award for Ethics program was created to publicly recognize business and charities that insist on exceptionally high standards of behavior. Businesses do not have to be accredited with the Better Business Bureau to apply or be nominated for the award.