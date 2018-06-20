WCSD announces release of scores

Washington County School District announces the release of the FSA, EOC and FCAT Science scores. Many areas saw gains and plans are being made to prepare schools, teachers and administrators in best practices to best serve our students.

From 2017 to 2018 Washington County increased of 4% points in English Language Arts grades 3-10 who scored a 3 or above. In addition, grades 6-8 saw an increase of 9% points on ELA from 2017 to 2018 and high school had an increase of 3% points. The district scored 9% points above the state average in 3rd grade ELA.

In Math, Washington County was above state average in 3rd, 4th, 6th and 7th grade scores as well as 5th grade science.

Scores are available to parents on FOCUS parent portal and hard copies will be available at the school the first of next week. Parents will be sent a message when they are available for pick up.

District only 2018: Click Here