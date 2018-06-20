Turner obit

Jimmy Allen “Joe” Turner, age 53 of Otter Creek, FL passed from this life on Monday, June 18, 2018. He was born on June 17, 1965 to the late Eugene and Aulene (Anderson) Turner in San Diego, CA.

Joe was a lifelong resident of the Ebro and Otter Creek area.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his grandparents, Millard and Maggie Anderson, one brother, Timmy Turner.

Survivors include, one brother, Edward Turner of Otter Creek, FL, uncle, Winnon Anderson of Otter Creek, FL, uncle, James Anderson and wife Myrna of Otter Creek, FL, uncle, Wayne Anderson of Otter Creek, FL, four nieces, one nephew, one great niece and numerous cousins.

Family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at Brown Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. at Brown Funeral Home with Reverend Rossie Bryant officiating. Interment will follow at Gunlock Cemetery in Otter Creek, FL with Brown Funeral Home directing.

